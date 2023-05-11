Enfield Council has elected Cllr Suna Hurman as the new Mayor of Enfield and Cllr Mohammad Amirul Islam as her deputy.

The pair were sworn in at the Full Council meeting on Wednesday 10 May.

Cllr Suna Hurman has replaced Cllr Doris Jiagge in the role of Mayor.

The Mayor of Enfield traditionally picks a charity or selection of charities to support during their term. This year the themes will include cancer and autism.

Cllr Suna Hurman said: “I am delighted to have been sworn in as the borough’s Mayor for the forthcoming year, and I look forward to meeting as many residents and local business owners as possible during my tenure.

“I have chosen to support cancer and autism charities as they are both causes that are close to my heart. I hope to raise as much as I can to help improve the lives of those affected by cancer and autism.”

Throughout the year, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will attend more than 500 engagements.

Young people have also elected Darren Paul (15 years old) as the new Young Mayor and Sila Karapinar (12 years old) as the Deputy Young Mayor, to help the Council achieve its ambitions to work more closely with young people and help deliver a lifetime of opportunities in the borough.

Darren and Sila will represent the interests of Enfield’s young people to the Mayor and councillors, residents and public services.

The Young Mayor and Deputy were drawn from the Enfield Youth Parliament. The duo have been elected for one year to represent the views of young people and encourage them to create opportunities around issues that matter to them and their communities.

Cllr Nesil Caliskan and Cllr Ergin Erbil will continue as the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Council respectively.

For further information on the role of the Mayor, the Cabinet and ward councillors, visit: www.enfield.gov.uk/services/councillors-and-democracy

Also Enfield Councillors paid tribute to King Charles in last Wednesday’s full Council meeting following the inauguration of the new Mayor, Suna Hurman.

Both Labour and Conservative elected representatives gave speeches marking the coronation followed by singing of the national anthem.

In attendance Southgate ward Councillor Chris Joannides said, ” I am touched that King Charles paid tribute to his late father, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh at his coronation service. At the King’s request a Greek choir was invited to sing Psalm 17 during the exchange of swords in the investiture and in the coronation liturgy the words were printed in both Greek and English. The King was anointed with holy oil from the Greek Orthodox Monastery of the Ascension in Jerusalem and was blessed by his Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain”.

Cllr. Chris Joannides also added ” It is evident that his Majesty has a special place in his heart for Orthodoxy and Hellenism and I am humbled to be a loyal subject”.