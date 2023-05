A team of artists from CIC 34Bus has been creating wrap around murals for three park toilet buildings that have undergone renovation in Craig Park, Jubilee Park and Tottenhall Sports ground. They are being designed in collaboration with Friends of Parks groups and local communities. The mural at Craig Park is complete – it’s been lovely to see local children identify their friends in the paintings. 34Bus is now moving on to Jubilee Park – more pics to come. #EnjoyEnfield