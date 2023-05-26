A couple have been jailed for their role in the death of a 15-month-old boy who they subjected to weeks of abuse and violent assault.

Jake Drummond, 33 (27.12.89), of Tunworth Crescent, Roehampton, was sentenced to 32 years at the Old Bailey on Friday, 26 May for the murder of 15-month-old Jacob Lennon.

Jacob’s mother Louise Lennon, 32 (07.08.1990), of Ingrave Street, Battersea, was sentenced to 10 years for neglect and causing/ allowing the death of Jacob.

Jake Drummond was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and the murder of 15-month-old Jacob Lennon at the same court on Friday, 17 March. Lennon was found guilty of neglect of a child and causing/ allowing the death of a child.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “This has been a difficult case for everyone involved and one of the most distressing in my 30 years in the police. I would like to thank my team and all those who supported the prosecution for their professionalism and diligence.”

“Drummond did not shown any remorse throughout the trial and had offered no explanation as to why he committed such heinous acts. The sentence passed today truly reflects the utterly vile way that this defenceless child lost his life at the hands of Jake Dummond.

“As his mother, Louise Lennon should have been Jacob’s protector and the sentence she received today reflects how she unfortunately failed at that. She prioritised her relationship with Drummond over the life of her child.”

“This sentencing will undoubtedly bring the raw emotions of Jacob’s murder back to those who loved him; while his death will continue to have a devastating impact on them I can only hope that seeing those responsible jailed will afford them some sense of justice.”

Warning, this article contains distressing details The court heard how the investigation began following a call to officers at 06:06hrs on 27 August, 2019 to a residential address in Putney, SW15.

The London Ambulance Service informed police that they were responding to reports of a child in cardiac arrest.

The child, Jacob Lennon who was aged 15 months, was taken to a west London hospital. He was sadly pronounced dead at 07:22hrs.

A post-mortem examination took place on 29 August 2019 at Great Ormond Street Hospital. This found traumatic brain injuries, some of which were from a period of days or weeks earlier. The cause of death was a fatal brain injury inflicted some three to five hours before Jacob’s death.

In addition to this, there were 20 further marks of recent injury on Jacob’s head, face and neck, 11 to his arms, seven to his legs and seven to his body.

His genitals were also found to have suffered severe injuries. Lennon told officers that Drummond claimed to her that these injuries had been caused by another child using a toy plastic knife.

The examination established that Jacob had been subjected to days and weeks of abuse and violent assault.

When police arrived, Drummond and Lennon told officers that they had gone in to check on Jacob at about 06:00hrs. Drummond, who was Lennon’s boyfriend, said he had gone in and noticed he was not breathing so started CPR.

Lennon told the officers that they had been away the previous week on holiday and Jacob had fallen over in a playground and hit his head on a kerb, causing an injury. She stated that this had not caused him any issues.

When interviewed, Drummond said he and Lennon were asleep and had woken to the sound of a loud bang and a little squeal. They both ran into the bedroom and found Jacob face down on the floor and unresponsive.

He fabricated a story to officers about how Jacob got the injuries.

Both of the defendants lied to cover up their involvement in Jacob’s death, but they were sentenced as above following a thorough investigation by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.