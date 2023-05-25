Zakharova noted that Russia is in favor of a settlement within the framework of international law, in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

She said that Russia thinks it is important for the people themselves to find the final solution, adding that there is no need to impose any timetables, ready-made recipes, or put any pressure on the people.

According to MFA’s Spokesperson, the most important thing is to take into account and assess the legitimate interests and concerns of the two communities on the island.

Zakharova said that indeed her country cooperates with Turkey on a wide range of international and regional issues and they discuss many of them and the Cyprus issue “is not an exception”.

She also referred to the elections held in Greece noting that “the once traditionally friendly Greek-Russian relations are currently in a deep crisis due to the well-known reasons”.

Zakharova said that the reasons were not created “because of our own will”. She went on to say that right now Moscow “does not see signs of Athens’ interest in restoring cooperation, which the Greek side on its own undermined”.

MFA Spokesperson also added that Russia respects the choice of the voters and is open to a dialogue with all political forces, which have a constructive stance. She also rebuked as “pre-election political ploys” the allegations of possible “Russian involvement” in the elections.

She said that a recent US prosecutor’s report showed that all such allegations “were fabricated, they were lies”.

Zakharova said that Russia always declares and implement in practice the policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

“We can and know how to cooperate, provide help, support, develop contacts and Greece has witnessed this repeatedly”, she noted.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.