As the season draws to its conclusion, two teams from community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd were celebrating trophy success.

First up was Demi Shiamishi, Vas Soteriou and George Georgiou’s Under 13 Green Girls who won a tense final league match 1-0. The result was significant as it confirmed the team as champions! The win came against opponents who have been at the top of the table for the majority of the season but the Under 13 Girls have peaked at the right time and sit atop of the league at the end of a thoroughly successful year. Coaches Vas, Demi and George are rightly proud of the girls for the way they have fought and won their games with hard work and an effective team ethic. Only a win last Sunday was enough to crown them champions and the girls started the match well and created more half chances. More importantly it was clear that they wanted it more. The solitary goal was scored by Andreana, joint top scorer with Emily, after a passing move which resulted in a one-on-one situation which Andreana duly dispatched expertly past the goalkeeper. Overall, it was a fantastic performance and the girls, coaches, parents and carers can look forward to the summer as inaugural winners of the GSL Super League U13 group. Player of the Match was awarded to Katina Georgiou.



To add to that title triumph, Vas Demetri, Bekim Gashi and Dwayne Chambers’ Under 14 Green were 2-0 winners of the Under 14 Spring Cup played against AEK Youth FC. In a tough game against a tough opponent, the game started well for the team in Green. The boys found their rhythm early and started to dominate the game. As the game progressed, chances were presented but not taken, then after a passage of passing the boys created and opened the scoring after the ball was slotted into the bottom corner. Shortly after, the boys upped the tempo and found created another chance, which they took to double their to cruise into half time with a 2-0 lead. As second half started the boys knew it was their match to lose but credit to the opposition goalkeeper who made some very good saves to keep it at 2-0 and keep his side in the game. The Under 14 Green controlled the game throughout the second half and at the final whistle were delighted and happy. Lifting the trophy was the perfect way to end a great season.

After the match, Vas said: “Special mention to our opponents AEK who played good football and had great spells in the game. These boys have now won the Spring Cup for the second year running, and in the league scored the most goals and conceded the fewest goals. The boys have been thriving, developing and pushing themselves to go as far as they can and they are really enjoying their football. There is a great team spirit within the squad we as coaches believe they can achieve many things. We are all very proud of them.”

Congratulations to both the Under 13 Girls and the Under 14 Green who came away with trophies after a long season.

Unfortunately, David Poncia and Savva Zavros’ Under 18 Gold were defeated for the second time in a cup final this season. They lost 2-1 in the Junior League Cup final. Unfortunately a slow start cost the boys dearly, along with gifting their opponents their second goal! The boys did get themselves back in the game in the second half and after scoring to reduce the arrears, they went very close to taking it to extra time. Reflecting on the defeat David said: “The lads won’t see it now but two cup finals in a season playing against teams a year up is a massive achievement.”

Elsewhere Zino Vryonides Under 15 Green ended their campaign with a double header. With only 13 fit players in the first they earned a credible 1-1 draw in a tough, evenly contested match. After conceded the first goal, the Under 15 Green fought back to finally equalise in the last minute of the match thanks a wonderful headed goal from a beautifully flighted corner kick. That goal gave the boys the confidence to go into the second game with far more energy and they came out strongly. Thanks to decisive one-touch passing and attacking with verve and pace, plenty of chances were created and it was little surprise when they took the lead. They went further ahead thanks to another well worked team goal to win their final match of the season 2-0.

Finally, Nick Paraskeva and George Agrotis’ Under 12 White had a double header in their final matches of the season. Two in-form teams went head-to-head in a match that was particularly important the Under 12 White as just one win on the would confirm their safety in the division having been promoted last season. The game started frantically with the opposition taking an early lead and they continued to capitalise following a below par Under 12 White performance. By half time it was 2-0 and by the end of the match it finished 5-0. A significant turnaround was therefore required by the Under 12 White in the second match. After changes made and players rotated positions, the team were encouraged perform to the best of their ability for the final match of the season but it did not go to plan as they conceded early again. However, rather than put their heads down, the boys continued to believe in the strategy and they mounted a superb fight back with Roman scoring their first goal to make it 1-1 following a through ball from Nick Sitamari. Nick was denied a second goal just before half time. The second half was all Omonia Youth as the boys emerged from the break with more energy and determination and they eventually scored a second through Zacki. With confidence now sky high they scored the third thanks to a long range effort by Nick and then a fourth goal from Roman to secure three vital points. The whole team were awarded the Player of the Match award and there were huge smiles all around. After the game George said: “It’s been an eventful and exciting season for the Under 12 White. Having recently won the Tottenham Hotspur midweek league cup they go into next season much improved and with much hope and potential. They ended the season as the second highest scorers.

Former Omonia Youth FC player signs for Ipswich Town

Community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd, are delighted that one of their former players, William Unadike, has signed a contract with recently promoted Ipswich Town FC. Williams’ former Under 15 White coach Mike Koumi, , said of Williams; achievement, “…We are all extremely proud of William and look forward to following him on the next stage of his football journey. As well as being an extremely talented footballer, William was hardworking, dedicated and a humble, well-liked member of the team. We wish him all the very best in what we are sure will be a successful career.”

William follows in the footsteps of other Omonia Youth FC players who have made the step up to professional clubs including Anthony Georgiou (Tottenham), Harry Kyrpianou (Southend United), Hector Kyprianou (Leyton Orient), Andreas Kommodikis (QPR) and Pablo Kalamaras (West Ham United)

