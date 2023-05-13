Our very own multi-talented star Mixalis Theodosiou is back with a brand new single! Ponane Ta Kala Paidia (music and lyrics by Andreas Mbesiris) was released on 4 May and we are going absolutely crazy over it!

The song was actually recorded during lockdown, but Mixalis explained there was no right time to release it until now!

It’s a fantastic zeimbekiko which speaks about love and separation, and is dedicated to the ‘nice guys’ who are hurting over a relationship with no happy ending.

Mixalis first collaborated with Mbesiris in 2015 with Grapse Lathos, then again in 2017 with Mia Pitsirika an in 2018 with Apousia.

Ponane Ta Kala Paidia is released by All Greek Songs and is available to download on all digital platforms. You can view the music video, recorded in the UK by Stef Louca, on YouTube.