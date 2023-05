Cypriot Paralympian Maria Markou won first place at the Para Powerlifting World Cup of 2023 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

According to a post on twitter by the National Paralympic Committee, the Weightlifter on Bench competed in the 61 kg category, winning the gold medal and at the same time qualifying for the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Maria Markou “proved once again her exceptional capabilities” in the World Cup taking place in from April 29 to May 2 in Tbilisi, it is added.