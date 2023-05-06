A man has been convicted of the murder of Donovan Allen in Enfield.

[B] Timothy Adeoye, 20 (31.03.03) ,of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey for trial where on Friday, 5 May he was convicted of the murder of Donovan Allen; one count of robbery; possession of an offensive weapon and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley investigating said: “Adeoye is a dangerous individual and while I am pleased with this guilty verdict, there is no court outcome that could return Donovan to his family. My thoughts are very much with them today.“

Police were called at 18:10hrs on Monday, 7 February last year to reports of a stabbing on Ayley Croft in Enfield. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service [LAS] and found Donovan Allen, 17, who had been stabbed in the chest.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday, 9 February found that Donovan had died from a single stab wound to the chest.

A murder investigation was launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley.

The investigation found that on the day of the murder, three males were at a flat in Ayley Croft waiting for their friend to arrive.

Instead, the defendant, Timothy Adeoye arrived. In order to gain entry to the flat, Adeoye produced a knife and entered the property demanding to know where a friend of the deceased was.

While Adeoye was inside the address a male, who was with Donovan, called the flat and said that he was on his way to the address. Adeoye quickly told the group not to tell them that he was at the address. He took a knife from the kitchen and left the flat to wait for Donovan’s friend in the communal area of the building.

As Donovan Allen, and his friend, entered the building and headed toward the flat, Adeoye approached them, wearing a balaclava with a skeleton face on it. He pulled out a knife and told them to empty their pockets. He took a man bag from Donovan and searched it. At this point, a neighbour in the communal area shouted at the group to leave or they would call police. Adeoye threatened this neighbour with a knife.

Donovan and his friend turned to leave, but Adeoye followed them. He then stabbed Donovan in the chest causing the injury that claimed his life.

As part of the investigation, detectives analysed mobile phone movement that Adeoye travelled to Paddington train station after the murder, where he took a train to Bristol, and then went on to an address at Fore Street, Trowbridge where he was eventually arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 10 February 2022.

On arrest, Adeoye attempted to escape from a rear window and also attempted to throw out his mobile phone – this was recovered by officers.

On 12 February 2022, he was charged with the murder of Donovan Allen, three counts of attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and threatening a person with a knife/blade in a public place.

He was remanded in custody throughout proceedings.

Donovan’s mother said: “Donovan was polite, kind, funny and talented and he was taken from us for no reason at all. There are no words to describe the loss. If I lost a husband I’d be a widow, and a child that loses their parents is an orphan . . .but for a sister who has lost her brother and a mother that has lost her only son, there are no words”