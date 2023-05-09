A man has been convicted of attempted rape following an investigation by officers from the Met’s rape and serious sexual offences team.

Bogdan Ungureanu, 41 (31.05.81) of no fixed address was found guilty following a trial at Kingston Crown Court which concluded on Friday, 5 May.

He was found not guilty of rape.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and fraud ahead of the trial and will be sentenced for all offences at the same court on Thursday, 27 July.

Ungureanu was arrested after detectives painstakingly reviewed hours of CCTV and matched the suspect to items left behind and taken from the scene.

Detective Constable Arvind Gogna, part of the investigation team, said: “This was a horrific attack which has understandably left the victim traumatised, so much so that she now struggles to leave the house.

“She has shown tremendous courage in supporting our investigation and giving evidence in this trial. It is thanks to her that this man has been convicted. We hope that this case will encourage others who have been victim to serious sexual offences to come forward and speak to us.”

Police were called on 28 August 2021 by members of the public who had come to the aid of a woman shouting in Watling Park, Barnet.

The woman reported that she was sitting in the park when she was approached by an unknown man who physically and sexually assaulted her, leaving her unconscious. She also had bruising and cuts across her body, as well as a black eye.

The suspect also stole the victim’s handbag, including her purse – which he later used to purchase alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets.

A crime scene was put in place and officers found items of the victim’s clothing as well as a black baseball cap.

Lengthy CCTV enquiries were conducted which identified a man wearing the distinctive cap walking towards the park; he was later seen leaving the area without the hat.

He was also carrying a shopping bag from which a black tassel was hanging out – this matched the description of the purse that had been stolen from the victim.

Officers were now confident this was their suspect and these images were circulated on police systems, as well as in a media appeal. On 16 September 2021, a PCSO recognised the man in the image as Bogdan Ungureanu.

He was located in the Stratford area and arrested. Forensic testing linked him with evidence found on the victim’s tights and he was charged.

The victim was supported by officers from the outset of the investigation, including a dedicated SOIT officer who kept her updated on the progress being made.

She was also granted special measures including having her cross-examination video recorded before the trial, meaning she did not have to attend court.