The host and judge line-up for the forthcoming Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream has been revealed by ITV.

The TV competition will consist of eight episodes revolving around the search for two actors to play the roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

The series will be filmed against the backdrop of the Greek islands, where the musical is set, culminating in a live grand finale, broadcast from a West End theatre.

The stage show’s producer Judy Craymer, who will also co-executive produce the TV series, commented: “I know there is a wealth of talent out there and I’m so thrilled that – with the help of these fabulous judges and ‘Rock Chick Supremo’ host Zoe Ball – we will find the musical stars of the future to appear in Mamma Mia!’s landmark 25th year. The judges complement one another so well.

“Alan has a unique comedic insight, Jessie a wealth of music industry experience and Samantha and Amber are the ultimate stage musical powerhouses who know exactly what it takes to get on stage eight times a week in a smash hit musical in London’s West End.”

Throughout the series, contestants will be put through a variety of workshops, challenges, masterclasses and performances, all while being mentored by guest industry professionals and judged by an expert panel.

The panel will consist of comedian and TV personality Alan Carr, singer songwriter Jessie Ware, WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award winner Amber Riley and Samantha Barks, star of Frozen.

Zoe Ball, who will host the series, said: “Our contestants are going to go through quite the journey, believe me, but like the show and like the movie, there is going to be song, there is going to be dance and there’s going to be fun in the sun. And we cannot wait for you to come on that journey with us.”

Riley added: “I’m really excited to be a part of such an incredible project. Musical theatre has played such an integral role in my growth as a performer. I am all too happy to share what I’ve learned and to cheer on the world’s next biggest stars! Mamma Mia, here we go!”

Barks continued: “For sure they are going to go on a really hard journey, it’s going to be so much fun, but it’s going to be like the movie! We’re going to be in Greece, the sun will be shining, and I cannot wait for you guys to watch it.

“I just feel so honoured to get to be on the judging panel because I know what they’re going through, I’ve been there before and I can’t wait to guide them, challenge them, and be there for them.”

A launch date on ITV1 is still to be confirmed. The show continues to play in the West End.