The last KOPA League Champions Olympia FC will be trying to lift the LFA Sunday Challenge Cup for the first time this Sunday 14th May 2023, 1pm Kick Off at Hendon FC, Silver Jubilee Park, NW9 7NE, with their manager Steve Cinotti having won the trophy multiple times with other clubs.

Olympia’s run to the final: they beat Highgate & Muswell Hill, vs London All Stars, Zaza FC London, Grand Athletic and Bayswater R.K