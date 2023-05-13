The Cypriot Community Centre and the Cypriot Women’s League are organising a charity event in memory of Neophytos Nicolaou and Maria Nicolaou Adamou Friday 16th June 2023 at 7.00pm
Tickets £25 (includes dinner)
All proceeds will go towards buying a minibus for aiding the elderly and disabled day service.
For tickets and info please call Christalla on 07930 602002 or 0208 881 2329
Media Sponsor Parikiaki.
Lets support this charity event its for a good cause
