Posted on

The Cypriot Community Centre and the Cypriot Women’s League are organising a charity event in memory of Neophytos Nicolaou and Maria Nicolaou Adamou Friday 16th June 2023 at 7.00pm
Tickets £25 (includes dinner)
All proceeds will go towards buying a minibus for aiding the elderly and disabled day service.
For tickets and info please call Christalla on 07930 602002 or 0208 881 2329
Media Sponsor Parikiaki.

Leave a Reply