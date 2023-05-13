The Cypriot Community Centre and the Cypriot Women’s League are organising a charity event in memory of Neophytos Nicolaou and Maria Nicolaou Adamou Friday 16th June 2023 at 7.00pm

Tickets £25 (includes dinner)

All proceeds will go towards buying a minibus for aiding the elderly and disabled day service.

For tickets and info please call Christalla on 07930 602002 or 0208 881 2329

Media Sponsor Parikiaki.