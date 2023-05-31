Josh Windass scored the winning goal in the League One play-off final with the last action of extra time as Sheffield Wednesday beat 10-man Barnsley in the most dramatic circumstances.

With a third EFL play-off final in as many days seemingly destined for penalties, Windass headed beyond Harry Isted’s despairing dive to send the Owls up to the Championship at the expense of their South Yorkshire rivals.

It was cruel on the Tykes who had been a man down since the 49th minute when Adam Phillips was shown a straight red for a poor challenge on Lee Gregory.

In an action-packed period of extra time, Isted saved brilliantly from Michael Smith and Barry Bannan and Luca Connell missed a sitter for the Reds before Wednesday came up with the latest of late winners.

It was perhaps fitting for Wednesday to win promotion in such remarkable fashion given their run to this Wembley showdown.

Owls promotion stuff of dreams – Moore

Darren Moore’s men looked on course for automatic promotion with a club-record 23-game unbeaten run.