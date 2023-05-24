The British Council for Offices has announced the seven winning office buildings for its London regional awards. They were revealed at the organisation’s annual Awards Lunch on 25th April.

Lazari Investments, the London based Property Investment and Development Company, were delighted to have picked up three of these prestigious awards.

Henrietta House, Henrietta Place W1 which won the award for Best Corporate Workplace, was a collaboration between Lazari, occupier CBRE, and architects MoreySmith. The building underwent a careful upgrade and extension to create an open and dynamic HQ that reflected CBRE’s user-centred workplace strategy. The building’s refurbishment and new infill include an employee wellbeing suite, outdoor amenity, library, six-storey open atria, and a generous cafeteria. These features make it a well-connected and bright campus-style workplace that is designed to entice employees back into the office.

The Lantern 75 Hampstead Road NW1, which won the award for Best Commercial Workplace, is a BREEAM Excellent development, designed by architect Marks Barfield. The building carefully reuses elements of the original structure, while delivering a light-filled space with five terraces and a double-height reception, as well as a gym and health centre to promote wellbeing and productivity.

16 Great Marlborough Street W1, which won the award for Best Workplace Fit out, is a building that brings together Diageo’s diversity of corporate functions, from workspaces and R&D to hospitality and retail, under one roof. The judges were impressed to see Diageo’s brand identity play a defining role throughout the building, which they described as inspiring and uplifting.

Lazari Investments’ commitment to sustainability is evident in all three sites. The buildings incorporate a range of measures designed to promote wellbeing and sustainability, such as employee wellbeing suites, outdoor amenities, and generous cafeterias. The buildings also feature high-tech amenities and impressive design quality that reflects changing work practices.

The London winners will compete for the BCO National Awards in October.

Melvyn Hale, Group Director of Developments, Lazari Investments commented: “We are very pleased to have been recognised for these three coveted awards where we have collaborated directly with our customers to deliver turnkey solutions. All three projects showcase retrofit sustainable development at its best.”