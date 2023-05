Last year, we attended almost 1,040 hoarding-related fires, which resulted in around 186 injuries and sadly, 10 deaths.

If you have lots of possessions stored inside your home, or know someone who does, complete our Home Fire Safety Checker✅ https://london-fire.gov.uk/news/2023/may/firefighters-offer-support-to-those-with-hoarding-tendencies-over-concerns-cost-of-living-crisis-could-increase-fire-risk/