Mayor of Larnaca, Andreas Vyras, along with members of the Development Committee of the City and District of Larnaca met with President Nikos Christodoulides, to request the establishment of a School of Marine Science, Technology and Sustainable Development in Larnaca.

In statements after the meeting, the Mayor of Larnaca said that this has been “a long-standing request of the city” adding that the President’s response was positive.

During the meeting, he said, they presented a detailed proposal which has been adopted by the city.

He expressed his and the Committee’s satisfaction as it appears the city’s request will soon be implemented.

“We have analysed all the provisions, the budget, what this school will include. This school will be called the School of Marine Science, Technology and Sustainable Development”, he noted.

Vyras added that it is not enough just to say that we have a strategy for blue economy, we must also show it in practice.

The Mayor underlined the support of “the entire city that is with us today”, noting that the most important factor in the city’s favour is unity. “As long as we have this unity, the days ahead for Larnaca will be much brighter,” he concluded.