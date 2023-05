KOPA VETERANS ARE BACK!

Friday 19 May sees the return of KOPA VETERANS.

They will kick off with 5 a side with an over 40 and over 50 categories.

8-10 pm at Trent Park.

A chance to play some football and meet up with old friends and rivals !

Confirmed entrants are;

Omonia FC

KLN

Komi Kebir

Pantel FC