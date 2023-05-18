Jet2.com has announced that it will launch flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport in March 2024, with the first Jet2 flight from the hub leaving for Tenerife on the 28th of that month.

From summer 2024, once operations have been ramped up, 20 ‘sunshine destinations’ will be served by up to 54 weekly flights.

A fleet of four aircraft will fly customers to destinations across mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Portugal, Madeira and Cyprus.

Jet2.com said the operation would represent 565,000 summer seats on sale.

The airline continued: ‘Today’s announcement means that customers travelling from Liverpool John Lennon Airport can experience and enjoy the VIP customer service that has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continually grow its business whilst repeatedly winning high-profile accolades. These include Which? Travel Brand of the Year, Which? Recommended Provider and Tripadvisor’s Best Airline UK and Top 10 Airlines of the World.

GREECE

Corfu – up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

Crete (Heraklion) – up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)

Kos – weekly Friday services

Rhodes – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday), exclusive route

Zante – weekly Wednesday services, exclusive route

CYPRUS

Paphos – weekly Wednesday services, exclusive route