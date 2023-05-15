Islington Council has opened a new free community launderette on the Andover Estate to help residents with cost of living, and to help reduce damp and mould in homes.

The launderette, in the estate’s community centre, has two washing machines and two dryers, so residents can wash and dry clothes outside their homes. It’s free to use for all Andover Estate residents.

By providing a free facility for washing and drying clothes, the council hopes to help reduce condensation and moisture that can build up in homes, and lead to mould growth and other problems.

Also the free launderette will help to reduce some of the financial strain that many residents are currently facing. The launderette is a pilot scheme, that will be reviewed and may later be rolled out to other estates.

Councillor Una O’Halloran, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Homes and Communities, said: “We want everyone in Islington to have a decent place to call home, and will keep working to eradicate damp and mould in homes.

“This new launderette for residents of the Andover Estate provides a much-needed service for people who may not have outside space to hang washing out or access to a tumble dryer, or who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“By reducing the amount of moisture in homes, we can also improve the overall health and wellbeing of residents, which is a top priority for the council.”

The launderette is open three days a week with bookable slots, and all residents of the Andover Estate are welcome to use the facility.