Alkionides Charity was founded in Cyprus in 1998 in order to act quickly to provide help to Cypriot families in need, in cooperation with the Welfare Services.

Alkionides UK was registered in 2008 with the aim of helping low-income Cypriot patients who come to the UK for essential medical treatment that is not available in Cyprus. In 2014, Alkionides UK Birmingham & Midlands was launched in order to support Cypriot patients attending Birmingham hospitals.

Alkionides UK is a non-profit, charitable organisation made up of dedicated volunteers. Administration and other costs are kept to an absolute minimum so that you can be assured that your donation reaches those in need.

The charity covers accommodation costs and provides moral support to these families. Some stay for a few weeks or months, while others require longer treatment. Alkionides Birmingham and Midlands organise outings for families with children with special educational needs, funded by the Keith Coombs Trust.

Alkionides UK has converted to the required status in order to purchase a property to house the patients. Donations from sponsors and events raised close to £1 million. Additional donations will enable us to buy a bigger house in a better area.

The Alkionides charity takes its name from the halcyon days in winter that in Greek mythology, the Gods gave to the kingfishers to enable them to hatch their eggs on the rocks. Similarly, the charity aims to brighten the days of suffering families.

It started 25 years ago when a group of young mothers organised a tea party to raise funds in order to help the family of a young girl, Stephania, who needed a delicate heart operation. The government of Cyprus would cover the enormous medical costs at Great Ormond Street Hospital, but NOT the travel and accommodation costs.

Today we rent a 4-bedroom house in Finsbury Park at £3,000 a month. Recent guests included four young men: 30-year-old, newly married Christos, needed a liver transplant at the Royal Free hospital. He and his wife ended up staying for a year after Christos developed complications following the transplant. Fortunately, they have just returned home; Aristos very recently had a transplant and is in intensive care; Kypros had a very difficult operation for Crohn’s Disease to help him absorb food. He was also in intensive care and his wife had to leave her job as a nurse at the Makarios Hospital and her two children, so that she can care for him for several months; George, an amyloidosis patient, just like his three siblings and his late mum, has been waiting five years for a second transplant.

Demand is great. In addition, we are financially helping the families of two babies, one at Kings Hospital waiting for a liver transplant from her father, and the other at Great Ormond Street Hospital who needs orthopaedic surgery on her little arm.

All this is possible with the help of our major sponsors: Capital Group, The A.G. Leventis Foundation, Alkionides Cyprus, Reo Stakis Charitable Foundation, Jomaro and others. We are also very touched by Archbishop Nikitas’ recommendation and support through the National Philanthropic Trust.

We aim to buy our own property, ‘the Alkionides UK nest’, in 2023. We are looking at a property near Brent Cross that will provide 6-7 bedrooms. It will need some refurbishment and we will therefore be looking for good hearted builders, plumbers and decorators.

We are reaching out for additional sponsors to donate £5000 or more towards the annual cost of each room. Sustaining members donate from £10 to £100 per month.

If you wish to donate, our bank details are as follows:

LLOYDS BANK, ALKIONIDES UK

ACCOUNT: 04712789

SORT CODE: 30-96-96

We will be celebrating our 25th Anniversary with a Gala Dinner this Saturday 13th May at St Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church hall in Harrow. Our Patron, High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus in the UK Mr Andreas Kakouris, will be in attendance.

For further information on the charity or how you can help, please visit www.alkionides.org or call 07913 968 639.

Marie Parisinou-Nicholsby

President – Alkionides UK