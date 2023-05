Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on White Lodge Close in East Finchley.

A small part of the ground floor of a derelict two-storey detached house was damaged by the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1821 and the fire was under control at 1914. Fire crews from Finchley, Paddington and West Hampstead fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.