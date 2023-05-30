The 2023/24 community grants programme from Hertsmere Borough Council is now open for applications from groups and organisations that actively support residents and create a cohesive borough.

The community grant could help your organisation to support a particular group covered by the protected characteristics set out in the Equality Act 2010, to celebrate our diverse communities through creativity or culture, to host an inclusive event or celebration, or to increase the accessibility of existing services to the wider community.

Councillor Christian Gray, Portfolio Holder for Communities, Neighbourhoods, Enforcement, Economic Development and Transformation, said: “It is vital that we give all the support we can to our wonderful community and voluntary groups that do so much good work in our borough.

“Our Community Grants aim to celebrate our heritage and the many identities across the borough, as well as promoting inclusive communities and social justice. We’d like to support existing projects and help develop new initiatives and organisations working across our communities to help make Hertsmere a better place.”

All applications must demonstrate that they engage with or benefit Hertsmere residents.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Monday 10 July.

Find out more about our community grants.