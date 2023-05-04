Ten homes in Haselbury ward have undergone a deep retrofit, converting them into warm, affordable and environmentally efficient homes.

The homes have benefited from the Retrofit Accelerator Programme, delivered by Enfield Council with project partners Osborne Property Services, supported by the Mayor of London with funding from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Retrofitting is the refurbishment of existing homes to make them more efficient, sustainable and better for the environment.

The ten homes which were previously ageing and energy inefficient now have:

New triple-glazed windows and high-performance doors to retain warmth inside

Solar panels to generate electricity

Installation of a new efficient heating and ventilation system which will regulate the temperature of the home to provide warmth in the winter and cool in the summer

Insulation of external walls which also helps regulate the temperature

Removal of old gas boilers, replacing them with electrically powered Air Source Heat Pumps, which has lower carbon emissions

This work, led by Enfield Council, is part of a three-year Innovation Partnership with seven social landlords delivering net zero housing retrofits in London and nationally. The investment in Enfield is worth more than £500,000.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Housing, Cllr George Savva, said: “The deep retrofit works will support the priorities and principles contained in the Council’s Climate Action Plan to decarbonise Enfield Council’s housing stock. The programme is the latest step of the Council’s journey in achieving its long-term vision and ambitious target to reduce borough wide emissions.

“This is a whole house approach where residents will benefit from comfort and thermal efficiency all year round and lower bills. We know our residents are still concerned about their long-term financial futures due to the rising cost of living. This retrofit will go some way to addressing these concerns in regard to energy costs.”

Osborne’s Managing Director, Vicky Fordham-Lewis, said: “A deep retrofit is not an easy process and we would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to all the residents in Haselbury Ward Enfield who have worked closely with us on this landmark project. We are proud to have been involved in this programme and look forward to seeing the positive impacts for residents living in their energy efficient homes.”

Enfield Council and the other project partners will share their experiences, expertise and learnings of the retrofit process. The programme will also provide social housing providers access to the technical expertise needed for the success of future projects, resulting in widespread roll out throughout London.