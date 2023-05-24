In response to a video being shared on social media showing a Jewish resident being subjected to antisemitic abuse in Tottenham, Leader of Haringey Council, Cllr Peray Ahmet, and Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Cohesion, Cllr Adam Jogee, have issued the following joint statement:

“We are incredibly shocked and angered to see the recent video of a Jewish resident being subjected to abhorrent antisemitic abuse on Philip Lane in Tottenham.

“There is no place for antisemitism in Haringey, not now and not ever. Zero tolerance must mean zero tolerance when it comes to hate and bigotry. Our diversity is our greatest strength, and our Jewish communities are an essential part of the vibrant tapestry of our borough.

“We have been intensely liaising with the police to ensure that this matter is dealt with swiftly. It’s vital that the perpetrator is brought to justice. We are also engaging with our Jewish communities to offer support, as well as provide information about channels for reporting hate incidents.

“We continue to work to ensure that Haringey is a place where all of our diverse communities can feel safe, included, and proud to call their home. Hatred like this simply will not be tolerated in our borough.”