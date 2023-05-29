An additional five modular homes have been installed at Carroll Court at The Roundway, N17 as the council take further steps to end rough sleeping in the borough.

Following on from the huge success of Olive Morris Court in South Tottenham, where Haringey became the first council in London to provide 32 modular homes to tackle homelessness – this new development is part of the Mayor of London’s Rough Sleeping programme to prevent and respond to rough sleeping in the capital.

The ‘move-on’ service which will be directly delivered by Haringey Council, will support vulnerable residents who are close to achieving independence, securing employment, and long-term housing after a period of homelessness.

Co-designed with several leading homeless charities, SoloHaus are purpose-built, fully furnished, and equipped for a single person to move into straight away. The homes, which are built to last for at least 60 years, are highly energy efficient to keep costs low and are designed to Future Homes Standards, exceeding building regulations for energy efficiency and sound insulation.

This development is one of the many exciting schemes Haringey Council has delivered as part of its ambitious housing programme, which aims to build 3,000 new high-quality and genuinely affordable council homes for residents across the borough.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of the council, said:

With another five quality homes in place, we can further help support individuals to get their lives back on track and build a better future for themselves.

Tackling homelessness has always been and will remain a key priority for the council and this is another fantastic step forward to help achieving our goal. However, we can’t do this alone and therefore collaboration with our partners is a key driver in this initiative.

The council has a vision to end rough sleeping in the borough and therefore we will do everything we can to make this happen. We are proud that we were one of the first in London to provide modular homes to help our most vulnerable. The hard work will not stop here, and we will continue to deliver for our residents.

All homes are highly insulated and constructed with responsibly sourced materials. With renewable energy measures such as air source heat pumps, the homes are almost entirely self-sustainable.

Due to their off-site construction, the homes are net zero carbon and if required, can be transported and relocated for further use across the borough in alternative locations.

Andy Hill, Chief Executive at The Hill Group, said:

We are delighted to have worked with Haringey Council to deliver five additional specially-designed modular homes to aid vulnerable people in the borough. Together with the existing 33 SoloHaus homes, which have successfully provided temporary accommodation for residents for the past 18 months at Olive Morris Court, these homes are helping people turn their lives around in a positive and secure environment.

Situated on former unused and overgrown land, the development of Carroll Mews has led to various improvements within the local environment, including tree planting and new green landscaping, refuse and recycling facilities, and cycle storage to encourage more sustainable forms of travel.

Olive Morris Court was the first project in London to benefit from Foundation 200, a £15 million initiative set up by The Hill Group which pledged to donate 200 modular homes on small plots of unused land, to charities working in homelessness by 2025.