Hackney Cypriot Association is looking for two Turkish and Greek speaking welfare officers.

Thanks to National Lottery Community funding we have two exciting opportunities to work with the Cypriot community, improving mental and physical health in and around Hackney

Welfare Officer – Greek Speaking 15 hours / week £28,700 (pro rata) per annum

Welfare Officer – Turkish Speaking 15 hours / week £28,700 (pro rata) per annum

Application deadline: 4th June 2023

Interviews: w/c 12th June 2023 in person or online

Job Descriptions and Application Process

Welfare Officer – Greek Speaking

Welfare Officer – Turkish Speaking