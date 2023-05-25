Hackney Cypriot Association is looking for two Turkish and Greek speaking welfare officers.
Thanks to National Lottery Community funding we have two exciting opportunities to work with the Cypriot community, improving mental and physical health in and around Hackney
Welfare Officer – Greek Speaking 15 hours / week £28,700 (pro rata) per annum
Welfare Officer – Turkish Speaking 15 hours / week £28,700 (pro rata) per annum
Application deadline: 4th June 2023
Interviews: w/c 12th June 2023 in person or online
Job Descriptions and Application Process
Welfare Officer – Greek Speaking
Welfare Officer – Turkish Speaking