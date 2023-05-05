Panathinaikos dropped two precious points at home against PAOK on Wednesday, but will not pay for it as AEK also stumbled at home against Olympiakos, leaving the situation unchanged at the top of the Super League table.

The Greens drew 1-1 with PAOK at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, in a game they needed to win to stay on course for the league title. Still, AEK’s draw means they can still clinch the trophy with two wins against Olympiakos on Sunday and Aris the following weekend.

Panathinaikos took an early lead via Daniel Mancini, but PAOK responded at the hour mark with Brandon Thomas.

Mancini also hit the crossbar, as the Greens ended the game both frustrated and with a man down, since Bart Schenkeveld saw a straight red and will miss the derby at Olympiakos.

The Reds managed to escape defeat at AEK, as the Yellows remained scoreless for a second game in a row.

The goalless draw at the OPAP Arena left AEK ruing its chances, knowing that for a moment it had its fate in its own hands but could not make the most of it.

Aris has mathematically sealed its European ticket as its 4-2 win over Volos on Wednesday means the Thessaloniki club will definitely finish fifth.

Luis Palma scred a brace for Aris before goals by Andre Gray and Mateo Garcia. Volos had Stathis Tahatos and Nikolai Alho on the scoresheet.

With two games left to play Panathinaikos and AEK have 77 points, Olympiakos 67, PAOK 64, Aris 50 and Volos 40.