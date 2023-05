The Culture Movement organised a bicommunal festival in the Zouchouri square in Larnaca in the once Turkish Cypriot quarter. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots met once again, sending the message through songs, dances, theatre and entertainment that this country cannot remain divided by foreign armies and barbed wires of division, the message that Cypriots will live, work and prosper again together and united throughout our island.

Congratulations to the Culture Movement for the event.