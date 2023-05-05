On Friday 28 April, the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood launched its regular Friday evening restaurant. With over 100 attendees and a fun-filled and relaxed family atmosphere, members, friends and supporters enjoyed an extensive buffet and an opportunity to re-connect in a casual setting.

Vice-President Christos Karaolis welcomed guests on behalf of the President, Aris Charalambides and the Committee, reminding people that the Brotherhood is the community’s oldest association and was founded in 1934.

Mr Karaolis said, “as the needs of the Cypriot community and Cyprus changed, so have the aims, events and campaigns of the Brotherhood,” adding that the Brotherhood now provides a range of social, cultural and educational events for the community.

Mr Karaolis noted that the Brotherhood is also at the heart of the campaign to end the Turkish occupation and reunite Cyprus. In closing, he also urged people to make use of the Brotherhood’s facilities for private events and thanked the Brotherhood’s caterers Anna and Andreas Kkamaris.

Mike Freer MP, welcoming guests, said it was always a pleasure to be back at the Brotherhood. The “Friday evening restaurant is a terrific initiative to bring the community together over fantastic food,” he said, adding, “I’ve always supported the Cypriot community and know from my many trips to Cyprus just how tasty Cypriot cuisine is.”

The Deputy Leader of Barnet Council, Councillor Ross Houston said, “Barnet Council has always had a very close link with the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, as well as the Cypriot community in Barnet, and I’m very proud that Barnet is twinned with Morphou.”

He also welcomed the launch of the Friday evening restaurant as an important opportunity for the community to connect.

Other guests present included Deputy High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus in the UK Spyros Miltiades, and Consul General Odysseas Odysseos; St Katherine’s Parish Priest Very Reverend Father Damianos who offered a blessing; Vice Presidents of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK Andreas Papaevripides (also President of POMAK), Michael Ellinas and Bambos Charalambous; the Treasurer of the Federation and Vice-President of the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood Ninos Koumettou; and Executive Secretary of the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood and National Federation of Cypriots in the UK Andreas Karaolis.

The Brotherhood’s restaurant will be open every Friday evening offering a delicious selection of food. The Brotherhood will also be re-launching the lunch club for senior citizens from Wednesday 24 May. To make reservations for either, please call 0208 4457070 or email [email protected]



Photo credit: Alexios Gennaris