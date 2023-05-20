Rehearsal photos have been released ahead of the return of Grease to the West End’s Dominion Theatre this summer.

Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s iconic show about a group of teens having a blast at high school was first seen at the venue last year, where it played to 500,000 people. It also picked up four WhatsOnStage Award nominations in December, including Best Musical Revival and Best Choreography.

For this new run, Louise Redknapp (9 to 5, Cabaret) is playing the role of Teen Angel from 2 June (when the show begins performances) and will appear through to 29 July. Returning once more to the show will be Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo (see full casting).

Australian stars Jason Donovan and Peter Andre will be reprising their roles, after their Dominion performances last year. Donovan will play the role of Teen Angel at certain performances from 14 August to 28 October, while Andre will play the roles of Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine at certain performances from 29 August to 19 October.

The show is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Dame Arlene Phillips, with further casting to be announced – including the performer playing Teen Angel for the remainder of the run.

Grease features designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O’Connell and casting by David Grindrod.