Goffs Greek School was honoured to welcome Ms Maria Loi, the Head of the Cyprus Educational Mission, on May 20, 2023. Ms. Loi met with each class year individually, co-taught some classes and spoke to the children and teachers throughout the day. She also met with the parent committee members to discuss any matters that they wished to bring to her attention.

Ms. Loi was impressed with the school’s dedication to providing a high-quality education in the Greek language. She was also impressed with the students’ enthusiasm and their eagerness to learn about their culture and heritage.

In her remarks to the students, Ms. Loi, spoke about the importance of education and the need to never give up on their dreams. She also encouraged them to be proud of their Greek heritage and to use their education to make a difference in the world.

The students were inspired by Ms. Loi’s words and they are grateful for the opportunity to have met her. They are also excited to continue their studies in the Greek language and to learn more about their culture and heritage.

Goffs Greek School would like to thank Ms. Loi for her visit and for her kind words of encouragement. We are grateful for her support of our school and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.

