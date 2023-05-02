The General Court of the European Union is expected on Wednesday March 3rd to issue its ruling on regarding two appeals submitted by the Foundation for the Protection of the Traditional Cheese named Halloumi against the use of word marks BBQLOUMI and GRILLOUMI by companies in Bulgaria and Sweden.

According to the weekly agenda of the Luxembourg-based Court of the EU, published on Tuesday, the General Court will rule on two cases launched against the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the two companies on February 24th and March 30th 2022 by the Foundation for the Protection of the Traditional Cheese named Halloumi (which was set up in 2013 by the Republic of Cyprus and the Cyprus Dairy Products Manufacturers Association).

The first case (T-106/22) was brought against EUIPO and M. J. Dairies, based in Bulgaria. The company had asked for BBQLOUMI to be registered in May 2014, and its application was accepted in September of the same year. The Foundation originally appealed seeking cancellation of the registration in September 2019.

The second case (T-168/22) was brought against EUIPO and Fontana Food based in Sweden. The Foundation had originally launched opposition proceedings against the registration of GRILLOUMI in February 2017.