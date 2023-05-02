From the International Workers Day meeting, march and joint bicommunal gathering in the UN administered buffer zone in Nicosia.

The Cypriot working people united in its common struggle for the reunification of our common homeland and people for a solution! of the Cyprus problem of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality.

For the defence of workers rights and gains against the attacks waged by capital and their political representatives, for united, mass and organised collective struggle!

For peace, democracy, social progress, peace in Cyprus, peace in the world!

