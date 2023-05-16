Animating Education are using the stories of Edmonton residents to make an animated film about Edmonton’s heritage #UntoldEdmonton @HeritageFund L_S if you want to capture your life or story of your community on film join a workshop at Fore Street Library.
@Enfield Libraries
@Enjoy Enfield
@Animating Education
#supportingyoungenfield
Free animation workshops
Animating Education are using the stories of Edmonton residents to make an animated film about Edmonton’s heritage #UntoldEdmonton @HeritageFund L_S if you want to capture your life or story of your community on film join a workshop at Fore Street Library.