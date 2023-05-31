Ferry ship Daleela begins today its first voyage marking the new season’s maritime connection between Limassol and Piraeus, which has been welcomed by the Deputy Minister for Shipping, Marina Hadjimanolis and Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides.

This year’s connection will also include routes not just from the Limassol port, but from Larnaca as well.

Scandro Holdings, the company which has won the contract for the ferry connection, on Tuesday evening hosted state officials, representatives of the local authorities and executives from the shipping industry and the local authorities aboard the ship before its first voyage carrying 156 passengers.

In a short address, Hadjimanolis said that from the first day in office she had placed the maritime connection high in her priorities.

She said she was certain over the success of the ferry connection this season, which has reached seven thousand reservations and is expected to surpass the previous season.

Hadjimanolis said the connection would not be possible without the collaboration of all stakeholders, the Ports Authority, DP World, Sandro Holdings and the Limassol Municipality.

She wished fair winds to the ship and expressed hope that the passengers during the 22 routes will enjoy the experience.

On his part, Nicolaides wished every success to the new season’s voyages, recalling that he lived the experience during the connection first voyage one year ago.

From this season’s 22 scheduled voyages, 14 will begin from Limassol and the remaining 8 will start from the Larnaca port which is included in the service’s route for the first time. The ship’s last voyage will be held on September 1.

Last year, the ship carried 7,412 passengers, 2,250 vehicles, of which 1,920 cars, 330 motorcycles and 300 bicycles.

In 2022 the ferry connection between Cyprus and Greece was reinstated after twenty years as the route is supported by a state-subsidy approved by the European Commission.