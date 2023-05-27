Famagusta is key in the efforts to achieve a comprehensive solution that will reunite Cyprus and the status quo is in no way the solution for Cypriots, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Friday evening, inaugurating the photographic exhibition of Tasos Dimitriadis, entitled “When the beautiful past meets the tragic present”.

Addressing the event on behalf of President Christodoulides, Letymbiotis said that the photographs show what the country is experiencing for 49 years.

Turkey’s strategy, he continued, for the gradual opening of the fenced off city of Turkish occupied Famagusta for economic and political exploitation, with the ultimate goal of creating new fait accompli on the ground, are against the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, in particular resolutions 550 and 789 and the Presidential Security Council statement of July 2021 calling on Turkey to reverse its unilateral actions contrary to these resolutions.

“These illegal actions by Turkey undermine the prospects of a comprehensive solution of the Cyprus problem, a key aspect of which is the property issue,” said Letymbiotis, noting that “Famagusta is key in efforts to achieve a comprehensive solution that will reunite Cyprus.”

He underlined that the status quo is in no way the solution to the Cypriot problem, adding that “this is why the Christodoulides administration is making every effort to create the appropriate conditions that will lead to the resumption of UN negotiations and with the EU taking a more active role in the process.”

He added, finally, that “the harsh reality of the occupation unites us and strengthens us so that we can vigorously continue the struggle for the reunification of our country”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

The Turkish Cypriot leadership announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha. A few months earlier, on October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6.

The UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action, while the UN Secretary General, in his latest report on his mission of good offices in Cyprus, reiterated his concern over developments in the fenced-off area, noting that the position of the UN on Varosha remains unchanged. The EU also expressed grave concern.