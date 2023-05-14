The final of the Eurovision song contest drew the largest British television audience in the history of the event with a peak of 11 million viewers, the BBC said in a statement on Sunday.

Sweden’s Loreen won Eurovision 2023, on Saturday. The event was held in Liverpool, northern England, on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine, which was unable to host this year because of Russia’s invasion.

The BBC said the final saw a peak of 11 million viewers, an average of 9.9 million, and an audience share of 63%