The goal of European integration will only be achieved through the solution of the Cyprus problem and as the Republic of Cyprus we must make every possible effort in this direction, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis says in a written statement, on the occasion of the 19th anniversary of the accession of the Republic of Cyprus to the European Union (EU) as a full member state.

Letymbiotis notes that May 1, 2004 is a historical milestone for Cyprus, “the greatest diplomatic success of our country since its Independence in 1960”, explaining that the vision of the Republic of Cyprus joining the EU was absolutely intertwined with security and the development of Cyprus, but, above all, “with the utilization and catalytic contribution of the status as a full member state, to solve our national problem.”

At the same time, he underlines that this added value and crucial dimension was also evident from the last negotiation process to resolve the Cyprus issue, making European Law and the principles and values on which the EU is based, an integral and indisputable part of the content of the intended solution.

The Government Spokesman states that precisely within this dimension comes the proposal from the President of the Republic of Cyprus for a more active and substantial involvement of the EU, always within the framework of the United Nations, in an effort first to lift the impasse and to resume negotiations from where they were interrupted, and finally to solve the Cyprus problem.

He also points out that the EU possesses those tools and incentives that can be used at the present time, as shaped by the international context, to make possible a mutually beneficial state of affairs that will lead to the solution of the Cyprus problem.

“For the success of this proposal, we call on all political forces to contribute positively with whatever means they have,” he goes on to say.

He notes that the goal of European integration will only be achieved through the solution of the national problem of Cyprus and “as the Republic of Cyprus we must make every effort in this direction”, while stating that “the EU is our common home and future with our Turkish Cypriot compatriots.”

Letymbiotis also notes that the coordinated and persistent efforts of the Republic of Cyprus, with the catalytic contribution and support of Greece, made “possible our connection with the great European family as an equal member.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.