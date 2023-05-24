Fun, free activities available, with lunch provided for children receiving free school meals, this half term!

There are lots of places available, where children, young people and families can choose from drama, cinema, cooking, crafts, soft play, multi-sports and much more🎨🎬🍳🤾‍♂️

Spaces are limited for each activity so book early to avoid disappointment.

To book, visit 👉https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/half-term-activities-for…

#SupportingYoungEnfield