Enfield would like to give a huge thank you to all the volunteers, residents, organisations and groups who organised and delivered so many fantastic street parties, events, activities and volunteering opportunities over the Coronation weekend. It has been wonderful to see our communities come together to celebrate and support one another.

Visit https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/kings-coronation… to see more photos from the weekend celebrations, including

Volunteering in the walled garden at Forty Hall

The Big Lunch in Enfield Town Market Place

Competition winners

Celebrations at Dugdale Arts Centre

#coronationenfield