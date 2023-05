Help support carers by attending Enfield Carers Centre’s Family Fun Day! – FREE entry, outside Enfield Town Library

Saturday 10 June 2023 12-4pm | Raising money for unpaid/family Carers in Enfield

Bouncy Castles, Refreshments, Tombola Stalls, Live entertainment, Children’s Games and a Raffle.

Raffle tickets can be purchased now! Check out the image attached for more info

#enfield #carers #raffle #CarersWeek