Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a building fire on Goldsdown Road in Enfield.

Most of a single storey detached building was damaged by the fire.

The Brigade’s control room received 25 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1650 and the fire under control at 1829. Fire crews from Enfield, Chingford and Edmonton fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire isĀ under investigation.