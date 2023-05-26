Detectives investigating the sexual assault and attempted rape of a girl in Edmonton have released an E-FIT image of a man they want to identify and locate.

At approximately 08:20hrs on Wednesday, 10 May a 16-year-old girl was walking to school on Salmons Brook, N9 towards the A10.

As she approached the pedestrian bridge by Streamside Close she noticed a man on the floor appealing for help. The girl went over to assist but was grabbed by the man who then pushed her to the floor and ripped her shirt – he also threatened her with a knife.

The man then ran off towards Cedars Court.

The girl returned home and police were called – she was not physically injured and is being supported by specially trained officers.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 40-50 years old, around 6ft2” tall and of solid build. He spoke with a London accent and had no facial hair. He was wearing a black/grey beanie hat covering his hair, a dark green tracksuit with a dark green coat over the top, black t-shirt and dark coloured woollen gloves with a worn appearance.

Detective Constable Darren Humphryes of the North Area Command Unit said: “I am appealing for any pedestrians who were using Salmons Brook on the morning of 10 May and witnessed any of this incident to come forward.

“This was an extremely distressing attack for this young girl to endure. We continue to support her but we need to ensure the person responsible is arrested and taken off the streets.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2221/10May. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.