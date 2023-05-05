At the relaxing environment of the West Lodge Park Hotel in Cockfosters, a dinner was held by the Enfield Southgate Conservative Association, in honour of former Prime Minister Theresa May MP.

President of the association, British Cypriot Andre Chris, gave a warm welcome to the honoured guest and all those present.

Among other points, he noted that as a party, the Conservatives have been on a rocky road of late to say the least, and with the election looming, there is much work to be done if more councillors are to be elected.

He stressed that to support them, a lot of marketing is involved and funds are needed for promoting on social media, leaflet printing and other advertising sources. He added that for this purpose, the event was a fundraiser, with many great auction and raffle prizes on offer.

In her speech, Theresa May MP spoke about the principles and values of the Conservative Party and the government of Rishi Sunak.

She was later presented with the book ‘Faces of Cyprus’ by well-known cameraman/photographer in our community, Doros Partasides, with a special dedication to mark her attendance at the annual dinner of the Enfield Southgate Conservative Association.

As a member of the Board of British Cypriots, Mr Partasides noted that he hopes it will give an insight into the Cypriot people and expressed his wish for Cyprus to be united again after 49 years of the Turkish illegal occupation of the north of the island.

During the event, a loyal toast for His Majesty King Charles III was announced by former MP David Burrowes.

A huge well done to Cllr Maria Alexandrou, Office Manager of the Enfield Southgate Conservative Association, for organising this successful dinner.

Among the 12 Cypriots in attendance were Yiannis Stergides of the Board of British Cypriots, Theo Theodorou from Lobby of Cyprus, Peter Petrou and Nick Yiannoullou.