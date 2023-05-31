Tourism in Cyprus appears to be recovering from the repercussions of sanctions on Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine, recording an increase of 8% compared to 2019, which was a very good season for the island, according to figures discussed on Tuesday during a parliamentary committee on tourism, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis.

It was pointed out, however, that some businesses are still facing a serious sustainability issue and calls are made to the government for support so that they won’t close down.

Committee Chair Kyriakos Hadjiyiannis said that the businesses seriously affected by Russian sanctions could get assistance from the government in order to also curb unemployment. He called for a support plan by the administration.

Deputy Minister Koumis spoke of the blow from on tourism arrivals from Russia and Ukraine but also the increase in the expenses of tourism businesses which leads to a rise in prices. He said that in 2019 the tourists from these two markets reached 876,000 or 22% of total arrivals.

He added that this year’s arrivals show a 38% increase compared to last year.