The Committee is an advisory body of the IOC and consists of non-governmental bodies from all branches of the olive sector such as producers, processors, traders and consumers of the member countries of the IOC.

The purpose of the Advisory Committee is to express the opinions of business circles and to use their practical knowledge as well as to help the IOC in finding effective solutions to the problems of the olive and olive oil sectors. The Advisory Committee meets twice a year.

It is also noted that approximately 65 members of the Committee from various countries of the world will participate in this year’s first session of the Advisory Committee.

The request to host the 60th session of the Advisory Committee in Cyprus was made by the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, in consultation with the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Spain.

On Wednesday, May 24, a working lunch will be hosted by Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment and the Executive Director of the IOC, Abdellatif Ghedira, while on Friday, May 26, a visit of the members of the Advisory Committee will take place, which has been planned by the Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the press release concludes.