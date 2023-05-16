The Republic of Cyprus will extradite Kenan Ayaz, a Kurdish activist arrested on terrorism charges, to Germany after the Supreme Court unanimously rejected his appeal on Tuesday, May 16. President Nikos Christodoulides will raise the issue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin next week while on a visit to Germany.

Ayaz’s extradition is expected to take place within the next ten days, after the Supreme Court rejected all the reasons of the appeal as “unfounded”, upholding the first instance judgment. The Court ordered that Ayaz will remain into custody until he is extradited.

Ayaz’ lawyer, Efstathios Efstathiou, said they will now seek to present the case before the European Court of Human Rights for justice to be attributed and that the decision has disappointed them. Moreover he said that “the battle for supporting human rights has been lost in Cyprus.” Representatives of political parties who were present at the court said this was a “shameful day”.

People supporting Ayaz gathered early in the morning outside the Supreme Court. The police arrested three people for causing disturbance. After the announcement of the decision, protesters reacted chanting slogans against it.

Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, will discuss the issue during a meeting he will have next week with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, where he will pay a visit on May 24-25, a source has told CNA, adding that the Cypriot state could not fail to comply with the European arrest warrant.”