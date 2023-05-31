Cyprus’ Council of Ministers on Wednesday decided on the establishment of a National Security Council (NSC), Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis announced, noting that its mandate will be to produce thoughts, ideas, suggestions and proposals with practical value on matters of national security.

In his statements, after a meeting of the Council of Ministers which was presided over by the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, Letymbiotis, said that the establishment and operation of a National Security Council was decided, noting that it is an advisory body, which was also in the election campaign programme of the President of the Republic.

According to Letymbiotis, this body will advise the President of the Republic and through him, the Council of Ministers on national security issues, including on defence, foreign policy and the Cyprus issue and will analyse and plan the national security strategy which will be subject to approval by the Council of Ministers.

The National Security Council will also inform the National Council, through the President of the Republic, on matters concerning the Cyprus issue while the National Council will be able to ask the President of the Republic to assign to the NSC to carry out a specific investigation or study that falls under its competencies, he also said.

According to Letymbiotis, the mandate of the NSC, will be to produce thoughts, ideas, suggestions and proposals of practical value on matters of national security.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.