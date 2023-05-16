Cyprus 35 – 17 Bulgaria

This weekend saw the host nation Cyprus take on Bulgaria for the final game of the 2022/23 season in the Rugby Europe Conference 1 South division.

The game started off at an electric pace with Bulgaria getting the first points on the board through an intercept pass and a great finish. Cyprus were quick to respond and soon found themselves back on even playing terms thanks to a well worked back line move that cut right through the Bulgarian defense to score under the posts.

Cyprus continued their attacking ways, scoring an additional three tries in the first half and securing a bonus point before going into the half time break. One of which was a penalty try as the Bulgarian line out defensive could not withstand the Cypriot onslaught and had to illegally bring down the maul. As the half came to a close Bulgaria were only able to attain another three points to bring the half time score to 28 – 10 in Cyprus’ favour.

With the pace that the first half was played at it was no surprise to see some tired legs on the pitch following the half time break. Both sides made substitutions throughout the second half but the pace of the first half was unmatched.

The game drew to a close with both sides each scoring an additional converted try each to set the final score at 35 – 17 to the home side. The win ended off the season on a high for Cyprus as they move up to third position on the log.

The win maintained Cyprus’ unbeaten record against Bulgaria and provided a true spectacle for the fans. Not only did Cyprus get the win on the day, but in doing so also prevented Bulgaria from topping the log and being in contention to play for a promotion opportunity for next season. A day of many victories for the Mighty Mouflons!

Ela Kypros!

Cyprus v Bulgaria, Saturday 13 May 2023, Makareio Stadium training ground, Nicosia

Cyprus tries: Kai Phillips (13), Alex Georgiou (19), penalty try awarded (28), Yiannis Loizias (39), Callum Cooper (72); Conversions: Dominic Georgiou (13), Dominic Georgiou (20), Dominic Georgiou (40), Dominic Georgiou (74).

This fixture saw a first and a last cap among the Cyprus players: Alex Georgiou made his debut and impressively scored a try in the 19th minute, while long-serving Mouflon, Chris Joannou, made his final appearance. Everyone at Cyprus Rugby thanks Chris for his dedication to representing Cyprus and being an invaluable member of the organisation for so many years.



Photo Stephen nicolaou