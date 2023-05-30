WE ARE ALL DIFFERENT ~ WE ARE ALL EQUAL

Yesterday a delegation of EDON Youth Organisation participated in the “Pride March” organised every year by Accept – LGBTI Cyprus.

EDON Youth, the youth organisation of AKEL, believes that the rights of LGBT+ people are intertwined with human rights and must be treated with the same respect.

As youth, we unite our voice against all forms of homophobia, transphobia and biophobia and direct our actions towards fighting all forms of discrimination and racism in all areas.